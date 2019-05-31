Mabel Guest Mabel Marie Guest, 98, of Belleville, born December 29, 1920 in Mascoutah, IL to the late John George and Matilda nee Tyberend Seitz, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Mabel was a devout member of the United Church of Christ. She was a member of the Travel Club and the Belleville Senior Citizens. She enjoyed card games, especially Pinochle and Canasta. She was affectionately described as a card shark. In addition to her parents, Mabel is preceded in death by her husband, William Guest and her sister Myrtle Heimbokel. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Gregory (Joan) Guest; grandchildren, Michelle (Shawn) Behrle; Matthew (Jennie) Guest; Megan (Bryan) Massmann; great-grandchildren, Justin; Jordan; William; Brooklyn and Bryce. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to The St. Louis Cancer Support Community, 1058 Old Des Peres Rd. St. Louis, MO 63131. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family from 10:00-11:30 Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home. Service: The funeral service will begin at 11:30 am, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home. Mabel will be laid to rest following the service at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2019