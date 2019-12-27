|
Mabel Starr Mabel Reynolds Starr, nee McKinney was born August 24th, 1933 in Corning Arkansas and passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home December 22nd, 2019. Mabel was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends, with whom she made so many trips. She was preceded in death by husband Robert Starr whom she married August 30th, 1983 and passed away May 10th, 2002. Surviving are her three children; Deborah (Larry) Sinn of Swansea, William M. (Kathy) Reynolds of Millstadt, and Patricia Reynolds of Shiloh, IL; grandchildren: David (Sherri) Wright, Ryan Woolsey, Kristin Bennett, Michelle (Michael) Rohwedder, and Ashley (Jason) Mattis; great grandchildren: Hailey and Ava Bennett, Emma Woolsey, Abigail Rohwedder, Blake Mattis; Extended family: Chris (Robert) Rustic family and Leigh Ann (Mike) Bess family. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: A visitation for Mabel will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home. Service: A service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home and interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019