Macel Ramsey Macel Ramsey, age 96, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Trenton Village. She was born April 14, 1923 in Jodie, WV, a daughter of the late NB and Lola, nee Skaggs, Sparks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Ramsey, whom she married December 16, 1951 in Anstead, WV and who died November 16, 2001; daughter, Mary Brichler; son-in-law, Brian Brichler; siblings, Bud Sparks, Alan Sparks, Maxine Russell, Lorraine Dotson, and Jerry Sparks; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Shirley Sparks, Lillian Sparks, Bill Russell, Marge Sparks and Chunk Dotson. Surviving are a grandson, Adam (fiancée Cortney Petermeyer) Brichler of Aviston; siblings, Peg (Don) Loyd of St. Albans, WV, Gale Sparks of Fort Wayne, IN, and Jack Sparks of Hollister, MO; and numerous very special nieces and nephews who took pride in having Macel as the matriarch of the family and truly looked up to her. Macel was a homemaker and a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Trenton, J.O.Y. Society, and many other groups at the church. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and made many outfits and quilts for members of her family. Macel inherited her mother's green thumb and ability to cook, and her family always looked forward to her meals and hospitality. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ in Trenton. In keeping with her generous ways, Macel has donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Service: Visitation will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Trenton. Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Trenton with Rev. Christy Eckert officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019