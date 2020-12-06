1/1
Mackenzy "Mack" Mundy
1997 - 2020
September 3, 1997 - December 1, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - Mackenzy "Mack" Scott Mundy, 23 of Waterloo, IL. born September 3, 1997 in Belleville, IL. passed away on December 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mack was enrolled at Moraine Valley College studying in Kinesiology and he loved martial arts, boxing, and wrestling.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Billie & Teddye Craig and paternal grandfather Larry R. Mundy.
Surviving are his mother LaVonne (Michael Mavrogeorge) Mundy of Chicago, IL. his father Scott (Stephanie) Mundy of Waterloo, IL, 3 siblings; Katherine Brinkley of Chicago, IL, Zachary Hanusek of Waterloo,IL, Addison Hanusek of Waterloo, IL.; grandmother, Carolyn (Gary) Schremp of Waterloo, IL. one nephew Levi Starz. Mack was a dear nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Back stoppers
Private services were held.
Mack's wishes were to be cremated.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Becky Thompson
December 4, 2020
Mack, you were a young man filled with dreams and energy. Thank you for kicking my butt and helping get in shape as my trainer during those early 5 am workouts, you really knew your stuff. I was very sorry to hear the news and you will be missed. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Steve McCullar
Student
