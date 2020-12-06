Mackenzy "Mack" Mundy
September 3, 1997 - December 1, 2020
Waterloo, Illinois - Mackenzy "Mack" Scott Mundy, 23 of Waterloo, IL. born September 3, 1997 in Belleville, IL. passed away on December 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mack was enrolled at Moraine Valley College studying in Kinesiology and he loved martial arts, boxing, and wrestling.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Billie & Teddye Craig and paternal grandfather Larry R. Mundy.
Surviving are his mother LaVonne (Michael Mavrogeorge) Mundy of Chicago, IL. his father Scott (Stephanie) Mundy of Waterloo, IL, 3 siblings; Katherine Brinkley of Chicago, IL, Zachary Hanusek of Waterloo,IL, Addison Hanusek of Waterloo, IL.; grandmother, Carolyn (Gary) Schremp of Waterloo, IL. one nephew Levi Starz. Mack was a dear nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors
or Back stoppers
Private services were held.
Mack's wishes were to be cremated.