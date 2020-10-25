Madeline Groetecke
April 5, 1941 - October 12, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Madeline R. Groetecke, age 79, of Belleville, IL, born on April 5, 1941 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Four Fountains Convalescent Center, Belleville, IL.
Madeline was a graduate of St. Teresa Academy, East St. Louis, IL; and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Katherine, nee Pallas, Groetecke; and her siblings, Harry Groetecke, Helen Hecinski, Carl Groetecke, Arnold Groetecke, Joseph Groetecke, Suzanne Brown, Daniel Groetecke, Marlene Novak and Howard Groetecke.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL with Father Harold Fisher officiating.