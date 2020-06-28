Madonna Mathenia

MATHENIA- Madonna Marie Mathenia, age 91, died June 24, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 29, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with her grandson, Rev. Adam Cruse and Kimberly Wilson officiating. Madonna will be laid to rest next to George at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store