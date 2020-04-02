Home

Madonna Mills


1947 - 2020
Madonna Mills Obituary
Madonna C. Mills Madonna Charmaine Mills, 72, of East St. Louis, died at 7:44 a.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Madonna was born on April 24, 1947, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of the late Louis William, Jr. and Martha Belle (Yates) Mills. Madonna attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She earned her bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville. Madonna was employed at the Illinois State Department of Transportation in Communications. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and singing at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Madonna enjoyed visiting the Casino Queen and playing the slot machines. She was preceded in death by her father. Madonna is survived by her mother, Martha Mills; brothers, Calvin (Pat) Mills, Forrest (Gloria) Mills, and Brad (Ronda) Mills, all of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; and dear friends and caregivers, Cliff, Gracie and Nicki. Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies. A memorial mass will be held at St. Aloysius Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers spiritual offerings may be made at St. Aloysius or St. Cecilia Church in Madonna's honor. The family of Madonna Charmaine Mills is being served by Butler Funeral HomeSpringfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. BUTLER FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020
