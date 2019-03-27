Home

Mae Marie Wasitis Mae Wasitis, 95, passed away at 5:42 pm on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Memorial East in Shiloh. She was born on May 16, 1923 in Fairmont City, IL the daughter of the late August and Albina (Trombley) Huskamp. She is survived by three children Willaim (Suzanne) Wasitis of Indianapolis, Lynn (Roger) Ferry of Freeburg, and Lee (Janice) Wasitis of Belleville; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Wasitis and her parents. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Southern IL 305 S. Illinois St. Belleville, IL 62220 Services: Services will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
