Maedell Nagel Maedell Margaret Nagel (nee Kuehn), born September 21, 1923, passed into God's arms on January 23, 2020. Before marrying Raymond Jacob Nagel on June 10, 1944, she graduated from New Athens Community High School. After graduation she took employment at the New Athens Shoe Factory for several years. She retired from Wirco Castings, Incorporation. She was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War Ladies Auxiliary, and was also a member of Saint John's United Church of Christ, New Athens. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Jacob Nagel, who died on July 20, 1995; parents Frieda (nee Rauth) and Julius Kuehn; twin brother and sister Myron and Myra, who died in childhood; and brother, Howard Kuehn. She is survived by her: sister, Patricia Ann Baumgarte of Freeburg, Illinois; children, Lana Sue Nagel of Belleville, Illinois, Nancy (Richard) Maltby of Branson, Missouri, Charlotte (Robert) Harriman of Tucson, Arizona, and Raymond Louis Nagel of New Athens, Illinois; and many other beloved grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephewsall who will cherish her memory. Maedell would like to be remembered as one who is compassionate and caring for all animals and especially her pets. She loved her family and demonstrated her love through her actions every day. Her family will miss her dearly, but will feel her strong influence foreverand take comfort in knowing that Maedell is dancing in Heaven with her husband, Raymond. Memorials can be made to the Saint John's United Church of Christ, New Athens, Heartland Hospice, and the Belleville Humane Society. There will be a private inurnment held at Oak Ridge Cemetery of New Athens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020