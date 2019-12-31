|
|
Maggie Joan Brown Maggie Joan Brown, nee Sharp, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, August 9, 1930, in Madison, IL, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Maggie worked as a waitress with her three sisters for 26 years at the Race Track and then retired to take care of many of her grandchildren over the years. She attended Faith Family Church in Shiloh, IL. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Arnold G. Brown; parents, Raymond and Pearl, nee Arnold, Sharp; daughter, Cheryl Eisele; grandson, Chad Eisele. Surviving are her children, Paula Daley of Belleville, IL, Kimberly (Joe) Lautner of Belleville, IL, Jeffrey Arnold (Rose) Brown of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Lisa (Mark) McFeeley, Maggie (Scott) Kramer Greig, Jeffrey (Dianna) Brown, Jr., Michael (Andrea) Brown, Zach Brown, Ashley (Zachary) Lautner Weinman; 9 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris and Larry Bridges officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019