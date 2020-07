Or Copy this URL to Share

SALMON - Makayla Mae Salmon, 22, of Granite City, IL, passed away Monday July 6, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 14, 1997 in Maryville, IL. Services are private. Arrangements handled by Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.



