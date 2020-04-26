Malcolm Boehmer Malcolm "Mal" J. Boehmer Jr., 92, of O'Fallon, IL, born Thursday, November 3, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Malcolm "Mal" was a Co-owner and Vice President of Estimating for Niehaus Construction Services. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church Belleville IL, Past Treasurer of Illinois Junior Chamber of Commerce, Past Board of Directors of the American Subcontractors Association, American Society of Professional Estimators Inc., Past President of Belleville Kiwanis Club and a Charter member of Rotary Club of Fairview Heights. He served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jermaine "Jeri" Boehmer; parents, Malcolm Boehmer Sr. and Nora, nee Whittle; infant daughter, Trudy Ann Boehmer. Surviving are partner of 25 years, Patricia Grimes of Peoria, IL; son, Lawrence (Debra) Boehmer of St. Louis, MO; daughters, Katrina "Trina" Lanius of Saint Louis, MO and Jill (Dr. Christopher) Stanwick of Columbus, OH; brother, Donald (Barbara) Boehmer of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Leonard (Elizabeth) Gustafson, Mia Lanius (Matthew Allouf), Ian Lanius (Jennifer Moore), Kurt Boehmer, Alexander Stanwick and Monica Stanwick; great grandchildren, Amanda Gustafson, Luke Gustafson, Ralph Moore and Theo Lanius; dear nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Rotary Club of Fairview Heights Funeral: Private services were held. Entombment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville, IL. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.