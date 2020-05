Or Copy this URL to Share

COLONE- Marcella K. nee Friederich Colone, age 100 of Collinsville, IL, born January 29, 1920, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Private services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



