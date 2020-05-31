Marcella Colone Marcella K. nee Friederich Colone, age 100 of Collinsville, IL, born January 29, 1920, passed away on May 27, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Louis Colone, Jr.; her parents, Arthur and Anna nee Haas Friederich; and her eight siblings and spouses: twins - Eugene (Lucille) Friederich and Eugenia (Robert) Embry, Irma (Hiram) Angell, Elvira (John) Alexander, Carmelita (Ervin) Bauer, Dorothy (Michael) Saric, and twins - Arthur Friederich and Ann (Leonard) Nevenner. Marcella loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals, play the slot machines at local casinos as well as playing the lottery - especially scratch offs, and baking. She also loved the yearly trips to Las Vegas she took with her daughter and granddaughter for over 20 years. She was famous for her delicious pies and cakes but especially for her Christmas cookies, which her siblings and their families looked forward to receiving every year. She was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL for the past several years. She was the best mother and grandmother in the world and will be dearly missed. She has now taken her rightful place in heaven with the rest of God's angels. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Louis (Susanne) Colone; daughter, Donna Colone; beloved granddaughter, Stacey Colone and Stacey's mother, Mary Lu Johnson; sister-in-law, Helen Friederich; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jamie Antrobus and Kelsi Shepperson, who helped take care of mother for the last year and a half so that she could remain at home with her daughter. If flowers grow in heaven Lord, Then pick a bunch for me. Then place them in my mother's arms And tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love and miss her And when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek And hold her for awhile. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062. Service: Private services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.