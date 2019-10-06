Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Marcella Grindstaff


1922 - 2019
Marcella Grindstaff Marcella R. Grindstaff, nee Vowell, 96, of Swansea, born Monday, November 6, 1922, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Four Fountains Convalescent Center in Belleville, IL. Marcella was a former member of Westminister Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Grindstaff; parents, Samuel C. and Julia C., nee Bladdick, Vowell; Surviving are her children, Linda (Shawky) Mohamed of Slidell, LA, Jan (Judy) Grindstaff of Belleville, IL, Alan Grindstaff of Belleville, IL, Jon (Lynne) Grindstaff of Swansea, IL; sister, Lucille Nester of St. Ann, MO;grandchildren, Samira (Darin) McKinney, Craig Grindstaff, Yvonne (Brandon) Katz, Audra Bell, Kira Grindstaff; great-grandchildren, Charles Michael Burchfield Jr., Sarah Burchfield, Shelby Hill, Cecilia Bell; dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern IL. Services: Private family burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. By her request, cremation was held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019
