Marcia Elaine Crites Marcia Crites, nee Arnold, 72 of Collinsville, IL, born on October 23, 1946 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Meridian Village, Glen Carbon, IL. Marcia was head of the Accounts Payable at Cope Marine, O'Fallon, IL. She was a life member of Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, but above all she was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death byher husband, Gary W. Crites, whom she married on May 29, 1965 at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL; her parents, Fred E. and Genevieve V., nee Ziemba, Arnold, Sr.; a brother and a sister, Fred E. Arnold, Jr. and Delores Rayfield. Surviving are her daughter, Michelle (Jason) Jensen of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Austin Sprague of Springfield, MO and Makenna Jensen of Collinsville, IL; a sister, Kathy Washburn of Florida; her mother-in-law, Mary Lavern Crites of Collinsville, IL; brother-in-law, Troy (Georgia Smith Crites) of Fenton, MO; nieces and nephews, Lisa (Paul) Dowdy, Jacqueline (Mike) Powers, Paul Rayfield, Nicol (Christian) Rice, David Crites, Fred (Joni) Arnold, Scott (Cathy) Arnold, Dominique (Patrick) Ray, Laura Winters and Brandon (Krystal) Winters; fifteen great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern IL or to the Siteman Cancer Center of St. Louis, MO. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating. Interment will be in Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. HERBERT A. KASSLY FUNERAL HOME, LTD. Collinsville, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019