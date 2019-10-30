Home

Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Marcia Davis


1962 - 2019
Marcia Davis Obituary
Marcia Davis Marcia Jean Davis, 57, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 11:07 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 18, 1962 in Madison, Wisconsin, a daughter of Doris (Reiter) Cook Cassens and the late Charles L. Cook. She had worked at Cassens Insurance and had a love for nature, cherished all animals and belonged to a bird club. She was very creative and enjoyed working cross stitch and sewing. She was an avid fan of football and was always cheering on the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. Marcia was also known for her obsession for collecting anything Ziggy. In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by two daughters, Marci Davis of Glen Carbon and Latisha Simpson of O'Fallon, Illinois; a son, Jason Davis of Highland, Illinois; a niece, Christy Frain of Greenville, Illinois; a sister, Denise Cook of Edwardsville; longtime family friend, Jace Grayson of Swansea, Illinois; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved father, she was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, Phillip Fitch whom passed away in 1991; a brother, Mark Cook and a sister, Joyce Frain. Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescues, P.O. Box 397, Godfrey, IL 62035 or to Partners for Pets, P.O. Box 445, Troy, IL 62204 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019
