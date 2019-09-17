|
HALL - Marcia L. Hall, 72, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Faith Countryside Manor, Highland, IL. Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 6-8pm and Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 10-11am, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL. Funeral service Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11am, at the church. Interment in Greenmount Cemetery, New Baden, IL. Arrangements by Meridith Funeral HomeLebanon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019