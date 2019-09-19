|
Marcia Lynn Hall Marcia L. Hall, 72, of Lebanon, IL, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Faith Countryside Manor, Highland, IL. Marcia was born November 13, 1946, to Floyd and Leona (nee Knieriemen) Peachey in Belleville, IL. On January 9, 1965, she married Lafayette Hall in New Baden, IL. She was a long-time resident of Lebanon for over 50 years, and a 1964 Wesclin Graduate. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL, where she was very active in the St. Paul Ringers bell choir, Chancel Choir, Women's Fellowship, Quilters, and Funeral Luncheon ministries She did needle work, crocheted, and quilted. Marcia loved music and playing the piano. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking. She spent time traveling with family, and would travel to see the group Collabro and loved to listen to them. She was a proud member of the Baden Maidens, which was a group of her classmates, who would get together and socialize visiting other Baden Maidens. She is survived by her Daughter, Lisa (Maurice) Compton of Oklahoma; Son-in-Law, Mark Rachuy of Iowa; Grandchildren, Greg Nelson and Cale Gallaway of Oklahoma, Megan Rachuy and Jacob Rachuy of Iowa; Sister, Diane (David) Lienard of Virginia; Nephews, Nathan and Ben Lienard; Great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Leona Peachey; Husband, Lafayette Hall; Daughter, Myla Rachuy; Brother, Robert Peachey (in infancy). Memorials made be made to the , in lieu of flowers. Visitation: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL. Funeral Service: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11:00 am, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL with Rev. Dr. Don Wagner, Pastor, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL. Burial at Greenmount Cemetery, New Baden, IL. Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019