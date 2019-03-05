Marcia Marie Sanson Marcia Sanson, nee Schmidt, 85, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Belleville, IL on November 30, 1933. She married David Tracy Sanson on June 26, 1958 at St. Peter's Cathedral. They were married 57 years until his death in 2015. Marcia attended Cathedral Grade School (CGS Class of 1947) and Notre Dame Academy (NDA Class of 1951) and remained an active organizer of class reunions and activities. She was a member of the St. Clair County Genealogy Society, St. Clair Women's Club and the Old Mines Historical Society. Since 1844, The Schmidt family (Marcia's family) have been members of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, Ill. Marcia was preceded in death by her husband, David Tracy Sanson; her parents, Andrew and Marie (Boyer) Schmidt; two sisters, Marian (infant) and Charlotte (Schmidt) Kimbrell; a brother, Raymond Schmidt; and in-laws, Floyd and Ethel (Blankenship) Sanson. Marcia is survived by her five children, Dr. Tracy Sanson, Tampa Florida, Terry Trout, Atlanta, Georgia, Greg Sanson (Rhonda), Stuttgart, Germany, Cynthia Huschle (Vincent), Tolland, CT, and Marc David Sanson, Sheridan, Wyoming; 12 grandchildren: Matthew Sanson, Garrett Sanson, Ryan (Ashley) Sanson, Lauren Trout, Lindsey (Chris) Hughes, Corinne Huschle (Johnny O'Keeffe), Brandon Huschle, Connor O'Keefe, Kiernan O'Keefe, and Clare O'Keefe, Kendall Dinehart, Ramsey Dinehart; four great-grandchildren, Ryley Sanson, August Hughes, Nolan David Sanson, and Rose Millay Hughes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 East Ripa Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63125, to Notre Dame Academy, Belleville, Illinois or in the form of Masses at St. Peter's Cathedral or St. Luke's Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 10:40 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Monsignor John Myler officiating. Burial will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary