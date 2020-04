WAUGH- Marcia Lou Waugh, age 75, of Belleville, IL, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Marcia was cremated according to her wishes. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Lorain, OH. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

