|
|
Marcus Fenton Marcus T. "Rell" Fenton, age 36, of Belleville, IL, born on July 20, 1983 in Columbus, Mississippi, died peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and was pronounced at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Marcus was a manager at the Belleville East McDonald's. He was an outstanding husband, full-time father, and the rock of his family. He touched many lives whether it was friends, family, or co-workers. "His wings were ready, but our hearts were not" He is survived by his wife, Allison Marie Miller of Belleville, IL; his children, Austin Miller, Yazmine Fenton, Rhianna Fenton, Marcus Fenton II, and Amauri Fenton, all at home; his mother, Gloria Fenton of Belleville, IL; his father, McArthur Tate of Alorton, IL; and his siblings, Latoya Fenton of Shiloh, IL, Simbiat Soetan of Shiloh, IL, and MaTayla Schilling of Alorton, IL. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made to the Family (Allison Fenton) for their children. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jimmy Hopson officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019