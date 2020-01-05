Home

MCDANIEL- Mardell Yvonne McDaniel, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Memorial visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon, IL. Memorial service will be at 12 noon at church with Dr. Penelope Barber officiating. Private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO where she will be laid to rest by her late husband.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020
