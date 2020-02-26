Home

Margaret A. Goss


09/29/1930 - 02/11/82020
Margaret A. Goss Obituary
GOSS - Margaret A. Goss, nee Dickey, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, September 29, 1930 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or .
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
