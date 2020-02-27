Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Margaret A. Goss


09/30/1930 - 02/11/2020
Margaret A. Goss Obituary
Margaret Goss Margaret A. Goss, nee Dickey, 89, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, September 29, 1930 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. After having been raised in Dupo, Illinois and attending Washington University for 2 years she married in 1951 and raised three children, building their own home. After their retirement, Margaret and John enjoyed 25 years of living in Florida or the Kentucky Lake Area. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, gardener, baker and loved to travel. She had a very sharp mind, whether playing with her Ipad, completing word search puzzles, and being a prolific reader. She was especially interested in politics, women's rights, and civil rights, having been very involved in her younger years. She was a devout Democrat. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hubert Goss; son, Kenneth Michael Goss; parents, Otto and Lucille Ann, nee Dowdy, Dickey; brother, Walter Dickey. Surviving are her children, Laura A. Goss of Belleville, IL, previously of Punta Gorda, FL and Alan D. (Mary) Goss of East Carondelet, IL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her 21-year old dog, Houdie whom she adored. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or . Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020
