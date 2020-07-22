Margaret Arnold Margaret "Maggie" Ann Arnold, age 87 of Maryville, IL, born October 16, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, MO. Maggie worked for Mutual of Omaha as an insurance agent. In her younger years she was regularly active and loved to be outside in the sun playing golf or tennis. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and playing cards with her family and friends. She loved her family and cherished the times spent with them. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ellen nee Holdener Dahmus; and a sister, Mary Ellen Dahmus. She is survived by her four children, Elayne (Rich) Audrain of Maryland Heights, MO, Kathy (Jim Groesch) McKinnon of Edwardsville, IL, Terri Hermes of Maryville, IL, and Duane (Carla) Arnold of Maryville, IL; 9 grandchildren, Jason McKinnon, Tricia Audrain, Carrie (Mike) Lonneman, Christopher McKinnon, Leigh Anne (Jason) Maack, Kevin (Jen) Audrain, Mark (Julie) Audrain, Brittany Arnold and Alexis Arnold; 15 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Cole, Logan, Drew, Liam, Griffin, Lorelei, Taylor, Callista, Gracie, Natalie, Miles, Will, Mason and Eden; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in Maggie's honor to Mother of Perpetual Help or the American Heart Association
and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com
Visitation: Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. MASKS ARE OPTIONAL. Service: Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Rob Johnson Celebrant. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.