1/1
Margaret Arnold
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Arnold Margaret "Maggie" Ann Arnold, age 87 of Maryville, IL, born October 16, 1932 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, MO. Maggie worked for Mutual of Omaha as an insurance agent. In her younger years she was regularly active and loved to be outside in the sun playing golf or tennis. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and playing cards with her family and friends. She loved her family and cherished the times spent with them. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ellen nee Holdener Dahmus; and a sister, Mary Ellen Dahmus. She is survived by her four children, Elayne (Rich) Audrain of Maryland Heights, MO, Kathy (Jim Groesch) McKinnon of Edwardsville, IL, Terri Hermes of Maryville, IL, and Duane (Carla) Arnold of Maryville, IL; 9 grandchildren, Jason McKinnon, Tricia Audrain, Carrie (Mike) Lonneman, Christopher McKinnon, Leigh Anne (Jason) Maack, Kevin (Jen) Audrain, Mark (Julie) Audrain, Brittany Arnold and Alexis Arnold; 15 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Cole, Logan, Drew, Liam, Griffin, Lorelei, Taylor, Callista, Gracie, Natalie, Miles, Will, Mason and Eden; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in Maggie's honor to Mother of Perpetual Help or the American Heart Association and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. MASKS ARE OPTIONAL. Service: Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Rob Johnson Celebrant. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 20, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Margaret. She She was a good friend, fun to be with and Ill miss her.So glad to hear she was with her family she loves so dearly. Sending prayers up for her and for her family. Gods blessings to all
Sandy Whitlow
Sandy Whitlow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved