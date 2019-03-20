|
Margaret "Margie" Brenningmeyer Margaret Brenningmeyer, 74, of Caseyville, IL, born April 25, 1944 in Chicago, IL passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mercy Nursing and Rehab Center, Swansea, IL. Margie loved her family, her husband, children and grandchildren, family vacations and 45 years of bowling. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Gladys (nee Griffin) McBride. Surviving are her husband, Allen Brenningmeyer whom she married Oct. 6, 1962 of Caseyville, IL; children, David (Caryn) Brenningmeyer of Fairfax, VA and Tina (David) Phegley of Troy, IL; grandchildren, Daniel Phegley, Matthew, Luke and Will Brenningmeyer; brothers, Bruce and James McBride both of Paducah, KY. Memorials may be made to Pentecostals of Troy, IL or Siteman Cancer Center, Lymphedemia research, St. Louis, MO. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, March 20, and 9 to 10 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Service: Will be held 10 am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Howard Bradshaw and Rev. Brian Bradshaw officiating. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Thursday at Round Springs Cemetery, Metropolis, IL. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019