CATANZARO - Margaret L. Catanzaro, 92, of Columbia, IL, formerly of Cahokia, IL, born February 8, 1928, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Columbia. A private cremation and burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery was held. Arrangements were handled by Braun Colonial Funeral Home



