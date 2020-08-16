1/1
Margaret Diepholz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Diepholz Margaret Diepholz, nee Maly, 94, of Troy, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Margaret was born Tuesday, June 29, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, the fifth child of James and Emma (Skrha) Maly. On June 12, 1948, she married Victor W. Diepholz of Troy, IL. Margaret and Victor were blessed with 4 children. Margaret loved her family above all else and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She worked at Hunter Packing where she met her husband. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, St. Ann Alter Sodality, Czechoslovakian Society of America Lodge Estlian Number 404, Madison County Homemakers of America (Home Extension), Senior Center Volunteer, Triad Band Booster, 4H Leader, and Canasta Club. Margaret enjoyed square dancing with her husband, listening to her kids perform in the school band, playing a game of Canasta with friends and family, watching and going to Blues Hockey, and taking pictures to capture every memory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor W. Diepholz, Sr.; her parents James and Emma Maly; her brothers Joseph, Steven, James, John and William Maly; a sister Mary Helen (nee Maly) Ward; and great-grandson Gregory Sill. Margaret is survived by her children Victor (Kathleen) Diepholz, Jr. of Troy, IL, Janet (Gregory) Klaus of Troy, IL, Trudy (Sandy) Diepholz of Champaign, IL, and Gary Diepholz of Troy, IL; grandchildren Emily (Barrett) Sill of Troy, IL, Erin (Shawn) Dunn II of Troy, IL, and great-grandchildren Victoria, Gabriel, Lucas and Anna Sill and Shawn and Wesley Dunn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of Masses at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may visit on Tuesday, August 18th from 9-10 a.m. prior to Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
(618) 667-9123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved