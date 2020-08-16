Margaret Diepholz Margaret Diepholz, nee Maly, 94, of Troy, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Margaret was born Tuesday, June 29, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, the fifth child of James and Emma (Skrha) Maly. On June 12, 1948, she married Victor W. Diepholz of Troy, IL. Margaret and Victor were blessed with 4 children. Margaret loved her family above all else and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She worked at Hunter Packing where she met her husband. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, St. Ann Alter Sodality, Czechoslovakian Society of America Lodge Estlian Number 404, Madison County Homemakers of America (Home Extension), Senior Center Volunteer, Triad Band Booster, 4H Leader, and Canasta Club. Margaret enjoyed square dancing with her husband, listening to her kids perform in the school band, playing a game of Canasta with friends and family, watching and going to Blues Hockey, and taking pictures to capture every memory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor W. Diepholz, Sr.; her parents James and Emma Maly; her brothers Joseph, Steven, James, John and William Maly; a sister Mary Helen (nee Maly) Ward; and great-grandson Gregory Sill. Margaret is survived by her children Victor (Kathleen) Diepholz, Jr. of Troy, IL, Janet (Gregory) Klaus of Troy, IL, Trudy (Sandy) Diepholz of Champaign, IL, and Gary Diepholz of Troy, IL; grandchildren Emily (Barrett) Sill of Troy, IL, Erin (Shawn) Dunn II of Troy, IL, and great-grandchildren Victoria, Gabriel, Lucas and Anna Sill and Shawn and Wesley Dunn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of Masses at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
Visitation: Friends may visit on Tuesday, August 18th from 9-10 a.m. prior to Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, with Fr. Kevin Laughrey officiating. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL. RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL