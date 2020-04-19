Margaret Drago Margaret "Louise" Drago, nee Hayden, 85 of Columbia, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia, IL. Louise was retired from Office of Personnel Management, United States Government. She was a member of multiple Catholic Churches. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Drago; her parents, Thomas Homer and Mary Vetrice Hayden; two brothers, Harold (Ann) Hayden and Joseph (Pauline) Hayden; one sister, Mary Ruth (Archibald) Willams. Surviving are her two sons, Gregory (Julie) Drago and Edward (Shirl) Drago and a daughter Susan (Brian) Sminchak. Dear Grandmother of Jennifer (Steve Sunnenberg) Drago, Brian (Michelle) Drago, Beth (Matthew) Butchko, Alex and Eric Sminchak; Dear Great Grandmother of Colin and Katelyn Drago, Josephine, Benjamin and Andrew Butchko; and two sisters, Kathy Grimm and Alene Mergelkamp. Louise always had a smile on her face, loved to laugh, go shopping, playing cards with her family and never met a person who didn't love her. Special thank you to the workers of Garden Place and Vitas Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed online at Braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare or Alzheimer's. Private services held at Braun Funeral Home in Columbia, IL, and burial at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, Mo. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020.