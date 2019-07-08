Margaret E. Smith Margaret E. Smith, nee Bahr, age 97, of Fairview Heights, passed away at her home on July 3, 2019. She was the wife of Clay D. Smith, who preceded her in death. Margaret was born August 16, 1921, in Venice, Ill., a daughter of Jacob. S. and Sarah C., nee Russell, Bahr. She is survived by her children Peggy (Ron) Brem and Carole Kay Smith; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Ernst, John, and James Bahr and Kathryn Jennings. Margaret was a founding member of Edgemont Bible Church taking an active role in the church's ministries. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, an accomplished piano player, a master seamstress/tailor and a former member of the Fairview Heights Kitchen Band. One of her favorite activities was playing bingo. Funeral: service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, July 9, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Visitation: will be from 11 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 8, 2019