Margaret H. Eisele Margaret Eisele, 96, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Our Lady of the Snows, Dammert Geriatric Center in Belleville, IL. She was born on November 9, 1922 in East St. Louis, the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen (Collins) Buechler. Margaret married Vincent G. Eisele, MD on October 8, 1942 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in East St. Louis. He preceded her in death in 2009. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She enjoyed camping, boating and fishing. She viewed her greatest strength in life as raising her 7 children! She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Vincent Eisele;parents Eugene and Helen (Collins) Buechler, siblings Bud and Tiny Buechler, Theresa Goetten and daughter-in-law Deborah Eisele. Surviving are her children, Jim (Sharon) Eisele, Lois (Ric) Grimmer, Steve Eisele, Ellen (Joe) Trujillo, John (Kelli) Eisele, Janet (Robbie) Louchheim, and Becky Eisele; grandchildren, Chris (Melisa) Grimmer, Bryan (Stephanie) Grimmer, Megan (Ross) Whiting, Dawn Rabe, Todd (Jennifer) Eisele, Christina (Ben Cochran) Eisele , Matt and Ryan Trujillo, AshliFullmer, Daniel Trujillo, Renae (Bill) Bettencourt, Ricky Pace, Joshua (Kaitlyn) Louchheim, Nicole (Tom) Chambers, Lance, Ruben, Staci and James Louchheim, Laurin (Dustin) Clary, Rachel (Joe Blacharczyk) Wasilewsi, and Max (Pamela Simonds) Wasilewski; great-grandchildren, Madison Fidler, Cole, Jack, Luke and Hope Grimmer, Taylor and Erin Whiting, Conner Rabe, Brady Eisele, Truin Trujillo, Lydia Trujillo, Christian Fullmer, Alyvia Trujillo, Madeline Seitz, Olivia Bettencourt, Damian and Luke Pace, Nathan Howell, Ryan Louchheim, Monroe and Macy Chambers, Dalton and Reghan Clary. Also her sisters; Anna Marie Sak, Shirley Owens, and Sr. GenaroseBuechler. Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Snows Missionary Oblates. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m Monday, March 11, 2019, at Valhalla GaerdnerHolten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, Ill. Funeral: Friends may call from 10 am until Funeral Service at 11:15 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine Apartment community Chapel in Belleville. Burial will follow at Mt. Caramel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019