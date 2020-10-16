1/1
Margaret Ferro
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ferro
October 14, 2020
Granite City , Illinois - Margaret Ferro (age 93), born August 25, 1927, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Anderson Hospital.
She was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Granite City on August 25, 1927 to Elmer and Evelyn (Morrison) Seliner.
She is survived by a daughter (Kathryn & Rick Smith); 3 sons (Vincent & Sharon Kwiatkowski) (Paul & Robin Kwiatkowski) (John & Mary Kwiatkowski); 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and 3 step-daughters (Diana Provine) (Donna & Larry Carli) (Doris & Jeff Foster).
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her first husband (Stanley Kwiatkowski), her second husband (Peter Ferro), a brother in infancy, a step-son (Kenny Ferro), and a grand-son (Timothy Frazier).
Margaret was cherished by her family, friends, and all that knew her.
She was a member of Sacred Heart/Holy Family Catholic Church and: Young at Heart; Special Friend; Prayer Group; Granite City Township Social Club; Pinochle club; Tuesday Dance Group; Gateway Hospital Auxiliary; Our Healthy Circle; United Church Women; Knights of Columbus Women's Group; Hope Luncheon; Sweet Adelines; and Red Hat Ladies.
Viewing for Margaret will be at Holy Family Church (2400 Washington Ave.) Granite City on Saturday, October 17th from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m., with a funeral mass following immediately at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3253.
Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Kathy and family,

Although I didn't get the chance to meet your mom I heard many good things about her. Sounds like she was a very special person. May she rest in peace. Thinking of you and your family.

Carolyn Reitz
Carolyn Reitz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved