Margaret Ferro
October 14, 2020
Granite City , Illinois - Margaret Ferro (age 93), born August 25, 1927, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Anderson Hospital.
She was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Granite City on August 25, 1927 to Elmer and Evelyn (Morrison) Seliner.
She is survived by a daughter (Kathryn & Rick Smith); 3 sons (Vincent & Sharon Kwiatkowski) (Paul & Robin Kwiatkowski) (John & Mary Kwiatkowski); 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and 3 step-daughters (Diana Provine) (Donna & Larry Carli) (Doris & Jeff Foster).
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her first husband (Stanley Kwiatkowski), her second husband (Peter Ferro), a brother in infancy, a step-son (Kenny Ferro), and a grand-son (Timothy Frazier).
Margaret was cherished by her family, friends, and all that knew her.
She was a member of Sacred Heart/Holy Family Catholic Church and: Young at Heart; Special Friend; Prayer Group; Granite City Township Social Club; Pinochle club; Tuesday Dance Group; Gateway Hospital Auxiliary; Our Healthy Circle; United Church Women; Knights of Columbus Women's Group; Hope Luncheon; Sweet Adelines; and Red Hat Ladies.
Viewing for Margaret will be at Holy Family Church (2400 Washington Ave.) Granite City on Saturday, October 17th from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m., with a funeral mass following immediately at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Church.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132-3253.
Arrangements by Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City, IL.