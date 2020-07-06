Margaret Guilleman Margaret Olga Guilleman, nee Eberhardt, age 96, passed away July 3, 2020 in her Collinsville home, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born July 30, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio to George and Albertina, nee Bittner, Eberhardt. She grew up in Detroit, Mich. where she graduated from Western High School in 1941. After graduating she started a career with TRW Credit Bureau where she worked for over 40 years before retiring. Margaret married Alvin "Buck" Guilleman on March 9, 1946, settled in Wyandotte, Mich. where they raised a family and were happily married until Buck's passing in 2004. They were avid RV Campers and enjoyed travel, bowling and Euchre during their 58 years of marriage. She also enjoyed crafting and crocheting. She was actively involved with her Church Immanuel Lutheran in Riverview, Mich. Margaret moved to Belleville, then Collinsville, Ill. with her daughter and son-in-law, where she became a member of Faith Lutheran Church, O'Fallon, Ill. She continued finding ways to be involved and helping others. Margaret loved using her gifts of crocheting to make many blankets and baby outfits in support of Project Linus. Margaret was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She most treasured spending time with her family, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends throughout her life. Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, Robert Eberhardt; Dorothy (John) Koths; Ruth (Marlin) Esau; William (Donna) Eberhardt, and Mildred (Lyle) Bott. Surviving are her daughter Diane (Jackson) Riling of Collinsville, Ill.; granddaughter Beth (Scott) Schuck of Shiloh, Ill.; and great-grandchildren Avery, Amelia, Alice and Scott; sister-in-law Evangeline (Joseph) Jaciuk of Wyandotte, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church O'Fallon, Ill. Virtual hugs and sentiments may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home. (Masks and social distancing are required.) Funeral: 7 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. Wayland Middendorf, officiating. Mrs. Guilleman will later be interred alongside her husband in Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock, Mich. Services entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon.