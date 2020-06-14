Margaret Heinke
Margaret Heinke Margaret M. Heinke, nee Schilling, (formerly Wieman) age 96, lifelong resident of O'Fallon, Ill., born at the family home April 12, 1924, was granted eternal Thursday morning, June 11, 2020 at her home at The Colonnade in O'Fallon. Margaret grew up in the old Petersburg neighborhood of O'Fallon, just west of the city center, north of the train tracks, and attended St. Clare Catholic Grade School, where she was recently recognized as the oldest living former student. She attended O'Fallon Township High School. In the 1940s, she worked in downtown O'Fallon at Winter's Restaurant, where she met her to-be husband Wesley G. Wieman, whom she married in 1948. Margaret worked at IGA and Midway Bowling Alley in Fairview Heights, and later retired from the Tomboy Supermarket (in the former Southview Plaza in O'Fallon) in 1986. She was a member of the Senior Citizens Club of O'Fallon, St. Clare Catholic Church Altar Sodality and Seniors Group, KC Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary of Fairview Heights. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary, nee Walsh, Schilling, who died when Margaret was very young; her father and step-mother George A. and Cecilia, nee Knight, Schilling; her husband Wesley Wieman; her subsequent husband Norman Heinke; her brothers Joseph "Jay" Schilling, George Schilling, Stan Schilling; two infant brothers, and an infant sister. Surviving are her children Frank (Brenda) Wieman of O'Fallon, Marie (Bob) Herzberger of Collinsville, Russ (Martha) Wieman of O'Fallon, and Denny (Julie) Wieman of O'Fallon; 8 grandchildren Lori (Jimmy) Dalton, Valerie (Wes) Starling, Rhonda Hoffman, Frank (Melissa) Wieman, Jennifer (Tom) Schuette, Megan (Adam) Noud, Alissa Wieman, and Andrea Wieman; 19 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters Janet Zoll, and Marie (Ronald) Tarrant, and sister-in-law Margie Schilling. Memorial donations would be appreciated to either Heartland Hospice or St. Clare Church Building Fund. Post your condolences and share memories of Margaret at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Clare Catholic Church, with Rev. Jim Deiters presiding, burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill. The family will greet visitors one hour prior to Mass, following social distancing guidelines. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
