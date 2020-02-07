|
|
Margaret Keck Margaret Elaine, nee Ayres, Keck, 70, of Highland, IL, born September 12, 1949, in Otter Creek Township, Illinois fell asleep in death Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Highland, IL. Margaret married her sweetheart and the love of her life, James D. Keck, on June 29, 1968 and was married 51 years. They had four beautiful children and five amazing grandchildren, all of whom she treasured. She embraced with full passion and optimism every moment she spent with her family. She was a dedicated servant of Jehovah God and a member of the Highland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She demonstrated to everyone her strong conviction in doing what is right through her selfless love of others. Margaret's passion in life was loving, serving and helping those around her. She had a brilliant mind for business and used her skills and talents to unselfishly help others. In addition to running a photography and videography business with her husband as her partner, she worked as an accounting professional, tax preparer, and financial planner for many of her hard-working friends and multiple businesses, who found her advice to be insightful and her guidance to be indispensable. Her savvy and hard work carried over into her personal relationships as she guided and taught everyone around her the best way through any challenge. She would talk to everyone she met until she was able to discern their needs and offer everything she could to meet those needs. She was a "rock" to many around her, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Everett Keck and her father, Everett Zadock Ayres. Surviving are daughters, Jeanette (Bryan) Wildermuth of Highland, IL, Jennifer (Jason) Patterson of Wallkill, NY, and Kristi (Andy) Cooksey of Highland, IL; Grandchildren, Elaina, Alyssa, Kaiden, Claira & Korben Cooksey; Mother, Levetta (nee Weller) Ayres of Collinsville, IL.; siblings, Everett (Joyce) Ayres, Delbert (Becky) Ayres, and Brenda (Paul) Niemaczek; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation: Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home and from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Private burial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020