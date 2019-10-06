|
|
Margaret Marlin Margaret J. Marlin, nee Carron, age 81, of Fairview Heights, born on January 28, 1938 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence. Margaret was the co-owner with her late husband of Marlin's Industrial Salvage, Fairview Heights, IL. She was an avid Cardinal fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy M. Marlin; her parents, Cletus and Virginia, nee Stofiel, Carron; three sons, John Freely, Wesley Freely, and Guy E. Marlin; and her siblings, Cletus Carron and Doris LeRoy. Margaret is survived by her daughter Kathy Freely (Kevin) Sweeney and her son, Steven (Melinda) Tuomey, both of Fairview Heights, IL; her grandchildren, Paula Bacon, Angel (James) Langenstein, John (Molly) Freely, Jacob Freely, Kyla Sweeney, Kane (Michelle) Sweeney, Stephanie Tuomey, Kristen Tuomey, and Guy Austin Marlin; her great grandchildren, Kimberly and Rick Seaton, James Langenstein, John and Lucas Freely, Kalyn Sweeney, Kora and Colt Sweeney, and Dominic Young; her daughters-in law, Kim Freely and Terra Johnson; her siblings, Michelle Lawson of Seattle, WA, Mary Jo (Tom) Hrabusicky of Okawville, IL, Dr. William Carron of Seattle, WA, and Marie Walker of Carbondale, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Margaret was Mom or Grandma Margie to so many others, and she loved them all like they were her own. Memorials may be made to Cardinals Care. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Pavilion, 345 Carbon St., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 6, 2019