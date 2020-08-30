1/1
Margaret Mary Hellrich
Margaret Mary Hellrich Margaret Mary Hellrich, nicknamed Meaux, 58, of Granite City, Illinois sadly passed away on August 28, 2020 at Stearns Nursing Home from general health issues and corona virus complications. Margaret had experienced a decline in health suffering from Early Onset Alzheimer's. Margaret was born July 5, 1962 in Granite City, the youngest child of the late Henry James and Genevieve Virginia (Ceschia) Hellrich. Although born with Down Syndrome, Margaret led a full life with involvement in the Catholic Church, advanced through a Special Education, Sheltered Workshop employment and multiple overseas trips to Europe and Australia along with many trips with her family and friends from the Workshop throughout the States and local area. Margaret loved music, dancing and animals along with leopard print clothes. Slowly her health and independence declined until full time nursing was required. Margaret is survived by four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Paul Hellrich, Mark and Heidi Hellrich, Lenny and Dianne Hellrich, Jim and Joyce Hellrich; a sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine (Hellrich) and Glenn Simcock; brother-in-law, Jeff Watkins; nieces and nephews, Haley Hellrich, Christine (Hellrich) and Steve Martin, Rebecca Hellrich, Matthew Hellrich, Julie (Hellrich) and Joe Yurko, Andy Hellrich, Michael and Becky Hellrich, Jill (Hellrich) and Kurt Shortridge, Katie (Simcock) and Geoff Daw, Clayton and Lauren Simcock, Eric and Pam Barger, Cory and Andrea Watkins, Megan (Watkins) and Michael Petersen; great nieces and great nephews, Ethan Seeck, Ethan and Emily Martin, Rylee and Ellie Sitton, James and Miles Shortridge, Carissa, Hannah and Jesse Daw, Harrison Simcock and Adelaide Hellrich; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary (Hellrich) Barger and Edna (Hellrich) Watkins. Margaret brought the gift of empathy and compassion to our family and made us all better people because of it. She will always be loved and missed and has a special place in our hearts. Funeral: A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery in St. Charles, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Opportunities, 1510 Seventh St, Granite City, IL 62040.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 30, 2020.
