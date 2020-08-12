Margaret McLaughlin

MCLAUGHLIN- Margaret "Peggy" McLaughlin, 88, of Murphysboro, passed away at 6:40 am, Sunday, August 9, 2020. Phase 4 guidelines will be in effect, using social distancing and facemasks. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Ava Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. James Easton and Rev. Bob Spangler officiating. Burial will follow. The preferred form of remembrance are memorials to the Pate Chapel Baptist Church.



