1/
Margaret McLaughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCLAUGHLIN- Margaret "Peggy" McLaughlin, 88, of Murphysboro, passed away at 6:40 am, Sunday, August 9, 2020. Phase 4 guidelines will be in effect, using social distancing and facemasks. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Ava Evergreen Cemetery, with Rev. James Easton and Rev. Bob Spangler officiating. Burial will follow. The preferred form of remembrance are memorials to the Pate Chapel Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved