Margaret Miller Margaret Ann Miller, nee Mabra, 64, of Waterloo, IL, born October 31, 1954, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her residence. Margaret was employed as a nurse before her retirement. She was an avid crafter. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by father, Kenneth Mabra; her mother, Evelyn, nee Williamson, Mabra-Parsons; her stepfather, Eston Parsons; her maternal grandmother, Lena Williamson; one brother, Dale Mabra; and one sister, Barbara Collin. Surviving are her husband, John E. Miller of Waterloo, IL; one brother, Ed (Donna) Mabra of Belleville, IL; one sister, Martha (Mark) Lukey of Monroe, NC; two sisters-in-law, Janet Keeney of St. Louis, MO, and Jamye Miller of Belleville, IL one brother-in-law, Robert Collin of Glen Carbon, IL; her beloved niece, Kim Collin; numerous nieces and nephews; and Baby Bunny. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private memorial services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019