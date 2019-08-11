Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Miller


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Miller Obituary
Margaret Miller Margaret Ann Miller, nee Mabra, 64, of Waterloo, IL, born October 31, 1954, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her residence. Margaret was employed as a nurse before her retirement. She was an avid crafter. Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by father, Kenneth Mabra; her mother, Evelyn, nee Williamson, Mabra-Parsons; her stepfather, Eston Parsons; her maternal grandmother, Lena Williamson; one brother, Dale Mabra; and one sister, Barbara Collin. Surviving are her husband, John E. Miller of Waterloo, IL; one brother, Ed (Donna) Mabra of Belleville, IL; one sister, Martha (Mark) Lukey of Monroe, NC; two sisters-in-law, Janet Keeney of St. Louis, MO, and Jamye Miller of Belleville, IL one brother-in-law, Robert Collin of Glen Carbon, IL; her beloved niece, Kim Collin; numerous nieces and nephews; and Baby Bunny. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private memorial services were held.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now