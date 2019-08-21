|
|
Margaret Norwood Margaret F. Norwood, 96, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 3:01 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Caseyville. She was born November 12, 1922 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Jacob and Catherine (Birgel) Turck. She married Grover J. Norwood Jr. on June 17, 1944 in Granite City and he passed away on February 1, 2007. She had worked as a clerk at Helmans Style Shop and The Boutique in Granite City and was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed her days of cooking, knitting, exploring geneology and reading. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by two grandchildren, Ann Dusek of Collinsville and James Dusek of Collinsville; four great grandchildren, Ashley McNeill-Smith, Gerald Dusek, Rachael Dusek and Jacob Dusek; a great-great grandchild, Kolysen Smith; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Gerald Dusek; a grandson, Joe Dusek and seven siblings, Mary Kristian, Hilda Lombardi, Nicholas Turck, Joseph Turck, Edward Turck and Robert Turck. Memorials may be made to the , or as Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a A Funeral Mass will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father John Beveridge as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019