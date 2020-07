GUILLEMAN- Margaret O. Guilleman, age 96, nee Eberhardt, of Collinsville, Ill., died July 3, 2020 at home with family surrounding her. Visitation (with social distancing and masks) will be held Thursday at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, beginning at 5:30 pm, with a Funeral Service to follow at 7 pm. Burial will be at Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock, Michigan. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon



