Margaret Phillips Margaret Anne (Juhasz) Phillips passed from this life on to the next on May 22, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease. Maggie, as most knew her, was born to John and Rose Juhasz on Jan 18, 1947 in Granite City, Illinois. Growing up in Granite City, Maggie graduated from St. Elizabeth's Academy in St Louis and received her Registered Nurse's diploma from St. Johns Mercy School of Nursing, St Louis. She worked as a nurse in various disciplines and locations, retiring in 2010. Maggie married Roy D. Phillips on Apr 5, 1975 and became an army wife. Maggie loved to knit and sew; she also volunteered for the USO and other organizations, but most of all she loved people and taking care of them. Maggie leaves behind her husband Roy, three sons, Michael (Debbie), Matthew (Bethany) and Gregory; two grandchildren, Cameron and Arya; two brothers, John (Joyce) Juhasz and Dan (Becky) Juhasz. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Maggie will be greatly missed. The family would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Iris Memory Care for their care and compassion for Maggie and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Oklahoma City chapter. Service: Visitation will be on May 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond, OK, with a Memorial Service at 6:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be at St Monica Catholic Church, Edmond, OK at 10:00 am on May 27, 2020. A private visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, and Friday, May 29, 2020 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Private Burial will be Friday, May 29, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St Louis, MO. Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond along with George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.