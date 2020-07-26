1/1
Margaret Potts
Margaret Potts Margaret A. Potts, 84, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Shiloh. Margaret was born May 20, 1936, to Charles and Ivy Howell in Fort Collins, CO. On February 2, 1957, she married Ronald J. Potts Sr. in Cheyenne, WY. Margaret was a Past Matron in Eastern Star. She was a homemaker her entire life; raising her two children. She was a sweet woman, who loved to socialize wherever she went. She is survived by her children, Ronald J. Potts Jr. and Pamela Hess, both of Shiloh, IL; grandchildren, Brandon (Margaret "Nikki") Hess, Kyle Hess, and Amber Mae Potts; great grandchildren, Haley and Jaymes Hess. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ivy Howell; husband, Ronald J. Potts Sr.; son-in-law, Robert "Buck" Hess; brother, Bill Howell; sister, Wilma Stowe. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society **Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from hugs and handshakes at both the visitation and funeral** Visitation: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 9:00 am-11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Service: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Intermen Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meridith Funeral Home
317 W Saint Louis St
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 537-2769
