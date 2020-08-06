1/1
Margaret Prange
Margaret Prange Margaret Rose "Margie" Prange, nee Young, 75, of Freeburg, IL, born November 10, 1944, in American Samoa, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mrs. Prange worked for Regions Trust Company before her retirement. She was a graduate of St. Francis School, Honolulu, HI. Very proud of her Samoan heritage, Margie was a great and graceful hula dancer and loved to spend time with her local Samoan community. In 1963 Margie "leid" Elvis Presley when he arrived on the island of Honolulu. She loved orchids, good books, collecting angels, and any and all cop shows. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Leo M. Prange, whom she married on September 4, 1965, and who died on May 24, 2005; and her father, Richard A. Young. Surviving are her three children, Angella (Michael) Tindell of Chipley, FL, Charles "Chuckie" Prange of Freeburg, IL, and Gabriel (Amy) Prange of Belleville, IL; a special family member, Lloyd Lee of Freeburg, IL; four grandchildren, Adam Anderson, Brittni (Nick) Kocon, Dakota (Ashli) Tindell, and Auggie Prange; two great-grandchildren, Klyde Kocon and Kayden Kocon; her mother, Pauline, nee Bartley, Young of American Samoa; five brothers, Richard Jr. "Dickie" (Pam) Young, Fred (Gayle) Young, Kenan (Nyla) Young, Jeffrey (Kris) Young, and Peter (Sandra) Young; a sister, Louisa "Isa" (Jayson) Borgen; and nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
