Margaret Rowan
Margaret Mary Rowan Margaret Mary (Falbe) Rowan, 85, died peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home in Fairview Heights. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert, who died in June, 2020. She also left so many family members who loved her. These include her children; Robert Jr., Lynn (Mark Leifield), Roger (Rose) and Lisa (Pat Brym); her grandchildren; Robert Rowan III, Sarah Rowan, Grace Rowan, Kyle (Jordan) Leifield, Ryan Leifield, Rachel Leifield, Stephanie Umunna, Emily McPeak, Christopher Rowan, Olivia Rowan, Morgan (Michael) Lyle, Collin Ponder; her great-grandchildren; Kaylee and Ben McPeak; her sisters, Bernice (Ardell) Kombrink and Lucille Bosse; sister-in-law, Karen Rowan, and lastly, all of her beloved nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Freeburg, she lived the last 50 years on a farm in Lebanon that she knew so well from her daily long walks. She loved her flower gardens, quilting with friends and spoiling each of her grandchildren. We will all miss being with her, especially on Christmas Eve when we shared many of her feasts and summer afternoons sitting under the backyard trees. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL. Visitation: Friday, October 9, 2020, 9:00 am to 10:00 am, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL Memorial Mass: Friday, October 9, 2020, 10:00 am, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lebanon, IL Clergy: Monsignor James Margason, Pastor Interment: St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lebanon, IL. Please wear mask and social distance when possible Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
