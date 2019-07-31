Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
Belleville, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
Margaret Schilling Obituary
Margaret Schilling Margaret A. "Toots" Schilling, nee Baumann, 81, of Belleville, IL, born November 15, 1937, in Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence. Toots opened Toots' Cake & Candy Supplies in 1974 and was the owner and operator there for 30 years. She was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL. Through her numerous years of owning Toots', she made many friends. All who knew her were drawn to her lively, warm personality and kind heart. The past several years were a battle, but she always found a way to keep fighting. Her bravery was undeniable. Toots has left quite an impression on many and will surely be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret, nee Sauer, Baumann; and a brother-in-law, Butch Bujnak. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Bob L. Schilling, whom she married May 2, 1956; her son, Brad Schilling of Belleville, IL; her daughter, Dawn (Terry) Barnes of Swansea, IL; four grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua Schilling, and Michael and Elizabeth Barnes; five brothers, Joseph (Peppi) Baumann, Louis (Nancy) Baumann, William (Betty) Baumann, Thomas (Nancy) Baumann, and Daniel (Colleen) Baumann; three sisters, Mary Bujnak, Diane (Robert) Clark, and Bernice (Charles) Osborne; her very special friend, Ann Davis; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Chloe. Memorials may be made to St. George's Episcopal Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. George's Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. George's Episcopal Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Dale Coleman officiating. According to Margaret's wishes, cremation was held, and burial will be at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 31, 2019
