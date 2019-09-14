|
Margaret Sheets Margaret Sheets, nee Beveridge, 95, of Collinsville, IL was born on January 25, 1924 in Sparta, IL and passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Caseyville, IL. Margaret worked as a sales clerk for Newberry's, Collinsville, IL. She was an Executive Officer for Retail Clerks Association Local 229 for 30 year and Retail Clerk Association #881. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Marco in 1964 and John Sheetz in 1987; two sons, David Marco and William Marco; a daughter, Margie Roberson; a grandson, John Roberson; her parents, David and Mae, nee Trefftzs, Beveridge; a brother, David Beveridge and a sister, Dorothy Lee. Surviving are her grandchildren, Brandt Roberson (Renea Harbert) of Collinsville, IL, Brian Roberson (Sarah Wilke) of Caseyville, IL, Terri Warwick of Minnesota and Christopher Marco of Florida and twelve great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019