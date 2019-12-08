Home

Margaret Slapshak Obituary
Margaret Slapshak Margaret (Peggy) Ann Slapshak (nee Vangenhen), 77, of Belleville, died December 5, 2019 at St. Paul's Senior Community in Belleville. Peggy was a 1959 graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame and during those early years worked at Belleville National Savings Bank as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed volunteer work at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church as a member of the Ministry of Praise, Mothers Sodality and visiting the homebound and nursing homes with the Ursuline Sisters. She is remembered by her children, grandchildren, family and friends for the many loving relationships and gift of presence shared with each of them. Preceding in death were her parents, Fred A. Vangenhen and Lydia A. Vangenhen (nee Hoeffken) and a brother, Joseph Vangenhen in infancy. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Louis F. Slapshak; two sons, Steven (Amy) Slapshak and Brian Slapshak; six grandchildren, Sam Slapshak, Maggie Slapshak, Kate Slapshak, Will Slapshak, Zoe Slapshak and Rachel Slapshak; two brothers, Bob (Marcia) Vangenhen and Bill (Lynn) Vangenhen; and two sisters, Joann (Terry) Schneider (nee Vangenhen) and Mary (Phillip) Zeveski (nee Vangenhen). Memorials are appreciated to the Catholic Urban Programs in care of the Griffin Centers and Holy Angels Women Shelter in East St. Louis, IL. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home in Belleville. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Service: Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Belleville. Rev. Matthew Elie will officiate. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019
