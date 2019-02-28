Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Spezia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Spezia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Spezia Obituary
Margaret "Margy" Spezia Margaret Spezia (1958-2019) left this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She leaves behind the love of her life, their two daughters, her two sisters, her mother, countless friends, and one wheelchair, that isn't required for her to dance in heaven. After marrying in 1977, Margy and her husband Gary moved to Tulsa, OK, where for 7 years they fought off tornadoes and floods of biblical proportions and did a few square dances in between. Upon their return to Saint Louis, she found a job with NGA and thrived there for 31 years. During this time, she raised a family, received various professional awards, and somehow found the time to complete her PHD. Though some things feel unfinished, like the card games, her teaching career for "retirement", and we know of at least one mystery novel, her strength and spirit lives on in all of us. She taught us how to laugh through even the most difficult of times and provided countless phrases of advice. A few of our favorites are: "never wish your life away, no matter how hard it gets," "you'll never walk alone," and her personal favorite, "make good choices." To know Margy, was to love and be inspired by her. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to (MDA). Arrangements were entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Visitation: A gathering will begin at 10am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Family Church in Cahokia, IL. Funeral: Memorial Mass at noon, following the memorial mass, Margy's life celebration is scheduled from 2-4pm at the Flamingo Bowl in Downtown Saint Louis. (Bowling Included!)
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now