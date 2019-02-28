Margaret "Margy" Spezia Margaret Spezia (1958-2019) left this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She leaves behind the love of her life, their two daughters, her two sisters, her mother, countless friends, and one wheelchair, that isn't required for her to dance in heaven. After marrying in 1977, Margy and her husband Gary moved to Tulsa, OK, where for 7 years they fought off tornadoes and floods of biblical proportions and did a few square dances in between. Upon their return to Saint Louis, she found a job with NGA and thrived there for 31 years. During this time, she raised a family, received various professional awards, and somehow found the time to complete her PHD. Though some things feel unfinished, like the card games, her teaching career for "retirement", and we know of at least one mystery novel, her strength and spirit lives on in all of us. She taught us how to laugh through even the most difficult of times and provided countless phrases of advice. A few of our favorites are: "never wish your life away, no matter how hard it gets," "you'll never walk alone," and her personal favorite, "make good choices." To know Margy, was to love and be inspired by her. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to (MDA). Arrangements were entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Visitation: A gathering will begin at 10am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Family Church in Cahokia, IL. Funeral: Memorial Mass at noon, following the memorial mass, Margy's life celebration is scheduled from 2-4pm at the Flamingo Bowl in Downtown Saint Louis. (Bowling Included!)



